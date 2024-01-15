Fei USD Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.20 million and $145,886.77 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018433 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00281181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.42 or 1.00009342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,932,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,673,482 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,932,149.81255436 with 13,673,482.42979208 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97223935 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $202,232.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.