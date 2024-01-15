F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.5 %

FNB stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

