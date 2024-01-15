Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.85 target price for the company.

Get Evogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVGN

Evogene Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.