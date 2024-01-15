Evercore ISI Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $76.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.54.

KBH stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

