Ethereum (ETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.50 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $303.24 billion and approximately $10.50 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,523.16 or 0.05894736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,180,819 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

