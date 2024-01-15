Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

ESTA opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

