EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $116.05. 3,010,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

