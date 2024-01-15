Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Decreased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

EPD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

