Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 46 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.18. 966,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.53 and its 200 day moving average is $444.77. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

