Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

BLK stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $799.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

