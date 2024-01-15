Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average is $218.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.