Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $164.87. 4,205,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,811. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

