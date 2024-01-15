Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $642.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,889. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $644.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.11. The company has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

