Eley Financial Management Inc Sells 865 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up about 2.2% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eley Financial Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

