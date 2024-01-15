Eley Financial Management Inc Sells 43 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.70 on Monday, hitting $1,107.68. 2,688,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $920.00. The company has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.11 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

