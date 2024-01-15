Eley Financial Management Inc Has $860,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Eley Financial Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

