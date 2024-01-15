Eley Financial Management Inc Acquires 203 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.