Eley Financial Management Inc Acquires 168 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

