Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 50%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 473,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 336,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

