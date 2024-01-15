Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgio by 122.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,074,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Edgio Price Performance

Shares of EGIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

About Edgio

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 35.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

