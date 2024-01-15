Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.19.

Shares of EMN opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

