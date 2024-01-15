Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Oxford Square Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a P/E ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,101.05%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.