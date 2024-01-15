E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

ETWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.99. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.