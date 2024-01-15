DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Purchases $38,561.52 in Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $38,561.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,791,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,810 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $128,847.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,508 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,449.44.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,802 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $134,317.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,599 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,495.51.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,031,638.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,644.65.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KSM stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

