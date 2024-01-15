Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.05 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.
About Dr. Martens
