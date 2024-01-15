Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.05 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

