Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.9 %
Dr. Martens stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.
About Dr. Martens
