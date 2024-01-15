Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.9 %

Dr. Martens stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

