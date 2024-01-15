Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE D traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.33. 4,734,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,278. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

