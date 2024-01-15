Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.