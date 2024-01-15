Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $58.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from $49.81 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

Docebo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Docebo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

