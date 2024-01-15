Divergent Wealth Advisors Sells 81,546 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 45.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $200,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day moving average of $449.64. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

