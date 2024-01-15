Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,302 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 13.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $40,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. 845,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,011. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

