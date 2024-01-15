Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Position Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,152,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,330 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,126 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,533,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,241,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.46. 366,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.