Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 171,380 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,121 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,061,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.48. 620,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

