DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.40.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

