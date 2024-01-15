Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.