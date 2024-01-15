Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

