Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up about 4.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.84. 1,472,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,322. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.96.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

