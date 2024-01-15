Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lowered by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 2.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.77. 12,749,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,511. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

