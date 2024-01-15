Deuterium Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.92. 849,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.



