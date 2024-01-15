Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

