Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHW opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

