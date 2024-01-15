Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other Cytosorbents news, Director Alan D. Sobel bought 22,557 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,469.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,944,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 6.4% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,719,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,179 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,289,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,013 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. 336,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

