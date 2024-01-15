Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cue Health by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Stock Performance

HLTH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 525,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,945. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 128.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

