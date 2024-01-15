Cronos One Day Volume Reaches $10.26 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $10.26 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

