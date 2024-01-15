Critical Comparison: Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) versus Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,132.79%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.59%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.34 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.82 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.87 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Electrovaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10% Electrovaya -6.60% -56.19% -9.69%

Summary

Electrovaya beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

