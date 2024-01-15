Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

