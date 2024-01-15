Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.