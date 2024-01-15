Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0 %

ODFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.87. The company had a trading volume of 558,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,622. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.