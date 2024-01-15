Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,022. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

