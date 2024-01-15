Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $304.59. 455,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

