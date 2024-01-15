Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 144,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 423.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,175,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,021,000 after acquiring an additional 220,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

